SLO's Climate Action Plan, Rosanne Cash, City Farm SLO, and Central Coast swimming
In 2020, the City of San Luis Obispo set an ambitious climate action goal: to become carbon neutral by 2025. City leaders are asking the public to weigh in on a plan, and Chris Read, the city’s Sustainability Manager, talks with Kim Bisheff about the options.
Agenda Breakdown
Contributor Tom Wilmer has a conversation with music legend Rosanne Cash at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Music Festival.
Rosanne Cash
Dr. Consuelo Meux gets an update on the sustainable agriculture and farm based educational projects at City Farm SLO in a conversation with executive director Kayla Rutland.
The Nonprofit Story
And finally, explore Santa Barbara County's many swim spots with KCBX intern Christina McDermott as she takes a look at water safety.
Swimming