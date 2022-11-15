© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
issues_and_ideas_logo_by_janelle_2021.jpg
Issues and Ideas

SLO's Climate Action Plan, Rosanne Cash, City Farm SLO, and Central Coast swimming

Published November 15, 2022 at 7:55 PM PST

In 2020, the City of San Luis Obispo set an ambitious climate action goal: to become carbon neutral by 2025. City leaders are asking the public to weigh in on a plan, and Chris Read, the city’s Sustainability Manager, talks with Kim Bisheff about the options.

Agenda Breakdown

Contributor Tom Wilmer has a conversation with music legend Rosanne Cash at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Music Festival.

Rosanne Cash

Dr. Consuelo Meux gets an update on the sustainable agriculture and farm based educational projects at City Farm SLO in a conversation with executive director Kayla Rutland.

The Nonprofit Story

And finally, explore Santa Barbara County's many swim spots with KCBX intern Christina McDermott as she takes a look at water safety.

Swimming

Issues and Ideas
Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
See stories by Carol Tangeman