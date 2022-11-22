© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
issues_and_ideas_logo_by_janelle_2021.jpg
Issues and Ideas

SLO County's Courtney Howard on climate change, New Tech High School gets political, and local resident wins first place on PBS show.

Published November 22, 2022 at 3:01 PM PST

Each month KCX contributor Stu Soren explores a topic related to the effects of climate change here on the Central Coast. This month he speaks with Courtney Howard of San Luis Obispo County's Water Resources Division. slocountywater.org

SLO County Water

Juniors at Central Coast New Tech High School in Nipomo are preparing for a night of politics on December 1st.  Students have created political parties based on policies important to them, and they hope to get your vote. Contributor Beth Thornton visited the school to hear more about the event. 

New Tech High School politics

Morro Bay resident Sylvia Martinez won first place on the first season of the new PBS show Great American Recipe, and she makes pozole with Fr Ian on Playing With Food.

Playing With Food

Issues and Ideas
Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
See stories by Carol Tangeman