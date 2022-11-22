SLO County's Courtney Howard on climate change, New Tech High School gets political, and local resident wins first place on PBS show.

Each month KCX contributor Stu Soren explores a topic related to the effects of climate change here on the Central Coast. This month he speaks with Courtney Howard of San Luis Obispo County's Water Resources Division. slocountywater.org

SLO County Water Listen • 19:43

Juniors at Central Coast New Tech High School in Nipomo are preparing for a night of politics on December 1st. Students have created political parties based on policies important to them, and they hope to get your vote. Contributor Beth Thornton visited the school to hear more about the event.

New Tech High School politics Listen • 13:10

Morro Bay resident Sylvia Martinez won first place on the first season of the new PBS show Great American Recipe, and she makes pozole with Fr Ian on Playing With Food.