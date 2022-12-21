'It's a Wonderful Life', Santa Barbara Strings, making hard candy in Tin City

Hollywood star, Jimmy Hawkins recalls playing six year-old "Tommy" in the 1946 film-classic It's a Wonderful Life and his subsequent roles. He shares his memories of his role as Tommy and insights about Frank Capra, Jimmy Stewart, Donna Reed and other cast members with KCBX's Tom Wilmer.

It's a Wonderful Life Listen • 19:36

The non-profit Santa Barbara Strings trains aspiring young musicians – they study classical music and perform as a youth orchestra. Beth Thornton reports on the organization's recently added scholarships for early strings training to make more opportunities available for students throughout Santa Barbara County.

Santa Barbara Strings Listen • 5:23

Father Ian is Playing With Food— Hard candy. Craig Montgomery of Sticky Candy in Tin City shows us how simple playing with candy is.