KCBX to end broadcast on 89.5 FM KSBX, Santa Barbara. Click to learn more.
Issues and Ideas

'It's a Wonderful Life', Santa Barbara Strings, making hard candy in Tin City

By Carol Tangeman
Published December 21, 2022 at 12:24 PM PST

Hollywood star, Jimmy Hawkins recalls playing six year-old "Tommy" in the 1946 film-classic It's a Wonderful Life and his subsequent roles. He shares his memories of his role as Tommy and insights about Frank Capra, Jimmy Stewart, Donna Reed and other cast members with KCBX's Tom Wilmer.

It's a Wonderful Life

The non-profit Santa Barbara Strings trains aspiring young musicians – they study classical music and perform as a youth orchestra. Beth Thornton reports on the organization's recently added scholarships for early strings training to make more opportunities available for students throughout Santa Barbara County.

Santa Barbara Strings

Father Ian is Playing With Food— Hard candy. Craig Montgomery of Sticky Candy in Tin City shows us how simple playing with candy is.

Playing With Food- Sticky Candy

Issues and Ideas
Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
