Issues and Ideas

Local Rotary Club fundraiser for Turkey and Syria, At Her Table, and urban forested lumber.

By Carol Tangeman
Published March 6, 2023 at 5:15 PM PST

The Morro Bay Rotary Club has put together a fundraising campaign for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria. Brian Reynolds talks with Morro Bay Rotarian John Sulo, who has family in Turkey, and a connection to a Rotary Club there.

Betsey Nash, the Grape Nut, shares a conversation with Glenna Thompson of Symbiosis Wines about her journey to become a winemaker in Paso Robles. Thompson is taking part in this week’s event, At Her Table.

KCBXs Tom Wilmer brings us the world of reclaimed wood.. where trees destroyed by forest fires and windstorms live a second life as flooring, furniture, countertops and more. He visits with Sean O’Brien of Pacific Coast Lumber.

Issues and Ideas
Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
