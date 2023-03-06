Local Rotary Club fundraiser for Turkey and Syria, At Her Table, and urban forested lumber.
The Morro Bay Rotary Club has put together a fundraising campaign for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria. Brian Reynolds talks with Morro Bay Rotarian John Sulo, who has family in Turkey, and a connection to a Rotary Club there.
Local Rotary Club Supports Turkey and Syria.mp3
Betsey Nash, the Grape Nut, shares a conversation with Glenna Thompson of Symbiosis Wines about her journey to become a winemaker in Paso Robles. Thompson is taking part in this week’s event, At Her Table.
The Grape Nut at Symbiosis Wines.mp3
KCBXs Tom Wilmer brings us the world of reclaimed wood.. where trees destroyed by forest fires and windstorms live a second life as flooring, furniture, countertops and more. He visits with Sean O’Brien of Pacific Coast Lumber.
Urban Forested Lumber.mp3