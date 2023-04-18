The SLO Symphony's new executive director, The Lighthouse at Point San Luis, In Between, and Wine 4 Paws

Marisa Waddell chats with the SLO Symphony’s brand-new executive director, Rachel Cementina Sabalboro, about her vision for the orchestra and how it serves the community with its educational programs.

SLO Symphony Listen • 16:05

Author Kathy Mastako talks with KCBX's Brian Reynolds about her new book about the Point San Luis Lighthouse. It’s a collection of tales—true tales, not tall tales—mainly about the people who lived and worked at the lighthouse during the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.

The Lighthouse at Point San Luis Listen • 16:35

In Between: Stories of Queer and Trans People of Color in SLO County is an eight-part series. In the 6th episode, Erick Gabriel talks to LGBTQ+ people of color in SLO County about how the community can go beyond safe spaces to create “brave” spaces.

In Between episode 6 Listen • 9:54

Peace Love & Pets host Robin Coleman speaks with Sarah Tomasetti, creator of the annual Wine 4 Paws fundraiser, and Judy Aron of Aron Hills Winery. Over 80 wine, cider, and olive oil producers throughout SLO County will donate 10% of sales to Woods Humane Society on the weekend of April 22-23.