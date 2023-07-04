© 2023 KCBX
The Grape Nut explores sherry, Playing With Food is all about the spices.

By Carol Tangeman
Published July 4, 2023 at 12:18 PM PDT

There's something about sherry...and the Grape Nut— Betsey Nash— headed to The Spoon Trade restaurant to satisfy her curiosity and learn from owner Brooke Town. Also, we get to enjoy spices from all of the continents right in our homes. And the Central Coast has its very own spice trader, a purveyor of origin-sourced, high-quality spices, based in Paso Robles. Fr Ian of Playing with food visits with the owner of Spice of Life.

