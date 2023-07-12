Family friendly workplaces, the Music Academy in Santa Barbara, life in the circus, and the Museum of Nothing

On this week's Issues & Ideas, the SLO Chamber's Jim Dantona speaks with Ziyad Naccasha of Carmel & Naccasha about his involvement in the We Are the Care Initiative, and how he was won over to family-friendly workplace practices.

7-10-23 Working Lunch Listen • 17:21

And, the Music Academy in Santa Barbara wants the local community to come for a concert and bring a picnic, too. Their Picnic Series is a less formal way to experience classical music, and an opportunity to hear from the musicians studying at the Academy this summer. Author Teri Bayus joins correspondent Tom Wilmer to discuss her new novel, The Greatest of Ease, chronicling her time as a trapeze artist in a traveling circus. Finally, The Museum of Nothing is an exhibit of items deemed to have little or no value by the person who collected them. UCSB theater professor William Davies King talks with contributor Beth Thornton about his collections currently on display at the Red Barn Gallery at UCSB.

