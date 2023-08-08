A look at local zoning, USA Today's favorite wine region (Paso Robles), and the SLO Legal Assistance Foundation

On Agenda Breakdown, Kim Bisheff explores how zoning laws affect how and where housing gets built. Paso Robles was voted USA Today’s reader’s favorite wine region, and you’ll hear a conversation with The Grape Nut, Betsey Nash, and Joel Peterson, head of Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance. The Nonprofit Story’s Dr. Consuelo Meux speaks with Donna Jones of the SLO Legal Assistance Foundation.

