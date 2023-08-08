© 2023 KCBX
Issues & Ideas

A look at local zoning, USA Today's favorite wine region (Paso Robles), and the SLO Legal Assistance Foundation

By Carol Tangeman
Published August 8, 2023 at 2:16 PM PDT

On Agenda Breakdown, Kim Bisheff explores how zoning laws affect how and where housing gets built. Paso Robles was voted USA Today’s reader’s favorite wine region, and you’ll hear a conversation with The Grape Nut, Betsey Nash, and Joel Peterson, head of Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance. The Nonprofit Story’s Dr. Consuelo Meux speaks with Donna Jones of the SLO Legal Assistance Foundation.

Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
