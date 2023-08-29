© 2023 KCBX
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Issues & Ideas

Meals That Connect, Long Covid part 2, and growing asparagus on the Central Coast

By Carol Tangeman
Published August 29, 2023 at 3:02 PM PDT

On this episode of The Nonprofit Story, Dr. Consuelo Meux speaks with Brandi Brown Pruitt of Meals That Connect. They discuss the Senior Nutrition Program and the upcoming pickleball tournament fundraiser.

The Nonprofit Story- Meals That Connect

Last week we heard from a local woman who suffers from from chronic symptoms associated with long covid. In part two of the story, reporter Joyce Chi, of UC Santa Barbara’s student run radio station KCSB, further explores Long Covid and ME/CFS, which sometimes share similar symptoms.

Long Covid part 2

On this episode of Playing with Food, Fr. Ian takes a look at asparagus grown on the Central Coast in Gonzales. A trip to an asparagus farm is an enlightening and delicious way to discover more about that which Louis VIX called the King of All Vegetables.

Playing With Food- Asparagus

Issues & Ideas
Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
See stories by Carol Tangeman