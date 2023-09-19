© 2023 KCBX
Polling the People, Good Vibez Presents, and singer songwriter Al Stewart

By Carol Tangeman
Published September 19, 2023 at 1:06 PM PDT

Polling the People is a five-part series from the KCBX newsroom, focusing on voting rights, access and engagement in Santa Barbara County. You'll hear the first three episodes.

Also, Dan Sheehan of Good Vibez Presents chats with Marisa Waddell about the company’s community-oriented principles and green practices.

And finally, KCBX's Sal España speaks with musician Al Stewart ahead of his appearance at the Lobero Theater in Santa Barbara.

