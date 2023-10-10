© 2023 KCBX
Issues & Ideas

The Working Lunch, It's Good to be King, and clifftop safety in Isla Vista

By Carol Tangeman
Published October 10, 2023 at 3:27 PM PDT

Mary Verdin of Verdin Marketing joins Jim Dantona of the SLO Chamber of Commerce to talk about doing business on the Central Coast.

Working Lunch

Journalist King Harris's writing has been compiled into a new book, and KCBX's Brian Reynolds speaks with local journalist Chris Gardner about how it came together.

It's Good to be King

Alyssa Toledo, Central Coast filmmaker, highlights her father's immigration story from Mexico to Oceano in a new film.

Alyssa Toledo, Filmmaker

Last month, there was another deadly fall from a bluff in Isla Vista. Clarissa Hom, reporter from UCSB's student run radio station KCSB, speaks with a representatives of Isla Vista's local government to learn about the changes underway to improve cliff safety education and prevent future cliff deaths in Isla Vista.

Cliff safety

Issues & Ideas
Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
