The Working Lunch, It's Good to be King, and clifftop safety in Isla Vista
Mary Verdin of Verdin Marketing joins Jim Dantona of the SLO Chamber of Commerce to talk about doing business on the Central Coast.
Journalist King Harris's writing has been compiled into a new book, and KCBX's Brian Reynolds speaks with local journalist Chris Gardner about how it came together.
Alyssa Toledo, Central Coast filmmaker, highlights her father's immigration story from Mexico to Oceano in a new film.
Last month, there was another deadly fall from a bluff in Isla Vista. Clarissa Hom, reporter from UCSB's student run radio station KCSB, speaks with a representatives of Isla Vista's local government to learn about the changes underway to improve cliff safety education and prevent future cliff deaths in Isla Vista.
