Peruvian flavors, pet picks for holiday gifts, and Pearls: Parenting Wisdom
Local author Lisa Guy talks to KCBX's Brian Reynolds about her new book— Pearls: Parenting Practices.
Pearls: Parenting Practices
San Luis Obispo has two Peruvian restaurants, and on Playing With Food, Fr. Ian visited a small, one-woman operation to explore Peruvian ingredients and flavors.
Playing With Food
Peace Love and Pets host Robin Coleman is joined by Paul Benedix of Lemos Feed & Pet Supply, who shares some of the company's history and offers tips on holiday gifts for your furry family members.
Peace Love & Pets