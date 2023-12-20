Peruvian flavors, pet picks for holiday gifts, and Pearls: Parenting Wisdom

Local author Lisa Guy talks to KCBX's Brian Reynolds about her new book— Pearls: Parenting Practices.

Pearls: Parenting Practices Listen • 19:13

San Luis Obispo has two Peruvian restaurants, and on Playing With Food, Fr. Ian visited a small, one-woman operation to explore Peruvian ingredients and flavors.

Playing With Food Listen • 21:28

Peace Love and Pets host Robin Coleman is joined by Paul Benedix of Lemos Feed & Pet Supply, who shares some of the company's history and offers tips on holiday gifts for your furry family members.