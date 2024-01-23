© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Issues & Ideas

The SLO Airport, volunteer gardeners in Santa Barbara, Searching for Patty Hearst, and Peace Love & Pets’ training tips

By Carol Tangeman
Published January 23, 2024 at 3:35 PM PST

On today’s Working Lunch, Jim Dantona of the SLO Chamber of Commerce and Courtney Pene of the SLO Airport discuss what’s happening, what’s new, and how the employees at the airport enjoy a family-friendly workplace.

Working Lunch- SLO Airport

The city of Santa Barbara offers volunteer gardeners a chance to prune, rake and weed in the city parks, including in the famous rose garden at the mission. Contributor Beth Thornton shows us how.

Santa Barbara Gardening Volunteers.mp3

Local author Roger D. Rapoport speaks with KCBX’s Brian Reynolds about his new novel called Searching for Patty Hearst. Rapoport was one of the journalists who originally covered Hearst’s kidnapping.

Searching for Patty Hearst.mp3

Robin Coleman of Peace, Love & Pets talks with Michelle Rizzi, Behavior & Training Manager at Woods Humane Society, and Cheryl Miller, owner and trainer at Springdale Pet Ranch. They offer tips for manners and enrichment.

Peace, Love & Pets.mp3

Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
