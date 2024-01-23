The SLO Airport, volunteer gardeners in Santa Barbara, Searching for Patty Hearst, and Peace Love & Pets’ training tips

On today’s Working Lunch, Jim Dantona of the SLO Chamber of Commerce and Courtney Pene of the SLO Airport discuss what’s happening, what’s new, and how the employees at the airport enjoy a family-friendly workplace.

Working Lunch- SLO Airport Listen • 18:36

The city of Santa Barbara offers volunteer gardeners a chance to prune, rake and weed in the city parks, including in the famous rose garden at the mission. Contributor Beth Thornton shows us how.

Santa Barbara Gardening Volunteers.mp3 Listen • 9:53

Local author Roger D. Rapoport speaks with KCBX’s Brian Reynolds about his new novel called Searching for Patty Hearst. Rapoport was one of the journalists who originally covered Hearst’s kidnapping.

Searching for Patty Hearst.mp3 Listen • 10:39

Robin Coleman of Peace, Love & Pets talks with Michelle Rizzi, Behavior & Training Manager at Woods Humane Society, and Cheryl Miller, owner and trainer at Springdale Pet Ranch. They offer tips for manners and enrichment.