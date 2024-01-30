© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Issues & Ideas

Manhattan Project sites today, 'Transient & Strange', curing local olives, and musician/composer Patrice Rushen

By Carol Tangeman
Published January 30, 2024 at 2:25 PM PST

KCBX correspondent Tom Wilmer explores the Los Alamos, Oak Ridge and White Sands Manhattan Project sites.

Manhattan project.mp3

NPR’s Nell Greenfieldboyce chats with KCBX’s Brian Reynolds about her new book 'Transient and Strange: Notes on the Science of Life'.

Nell Greenfieldboyce new book.mp3

Fr. Ian and the Playing With Food Team has learned the correct way to prepare olives from local experts and then tried olive curing at home.

Playing With Food- Olives.mp3

KCBX’s Fred Friedman speaks with Patrice Rushen, Grammy nominated jazz and R & B musician and composer. She has composed a multi-genre piece, “Mine Eyes Have Seen The Glory” dedicated to Dr. Martin Luther King that will be performed by the SLO Symphony at their concert on Feb. 3rd.

Patrice Rushen.mp3

Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
See stories by Carol Tangeman