Manhattan Project sites today, 'Transient & Strange', curing local olives, and musician/composer Patrice Rushen

KCBX correspondent Tom Wilmer explores the Los Alamos, Oak Ridge and White Sands Manhattan Project sites.

Manhattan project.mp3 Listen • 16:47

NPR’s Nell Greenfieldboyce chats with KCBX’s Brian Reynolds about her new book 'Transient and Strange: Notes on the Science of Life'.

Nell Greenfieldboyce new book.mp3 Listen • 10:06

Fr. Ian and the Playing With Food Team has learned the correct way to prepare olives from local experts and then tried olive curing at home.

Playing With Food- Olives.mp3 Listen • 17:34

KCBX’s Fred Friedman speaks with Patrice Rushen, Grammy nominated jazz and R & B musician and composer. She has composed a multi-genre piece, “Mine Eyes Have Seen The Glory” dedicated to Dr. Martin Luther King that will be performed by the SLO Symphony at their concert on Feb. 3rd.