Manhattan Project sites today, 'Transient & Strange', curing local olives, and musician/composer Patrice Rushen
KCBX correspondent Tom Wilmer explores the Los Alamos, Oak Ridge and White Sands Manhattan Project sites.
NPR’s Nell Greenfieldboyce chats with KCBX’s Brian Reynolds about her new book 'Transient and Strange: Notes on the Science of Life'.
Fr. Ian and the Playing With Food Team has learned the correct way to prepare olives from local experts and then tried olive curing at home.
KCBX’s Fred Friedman speaks with Patrice Rushen, Grammy nominated jazz and R & B musician and composer. She has composed a multi-genre piece, “Mine Eyes Have Seen The Glory” dedicated to Dr. Martin Luther King that will be performed by the SLO Symphony at their concert on Feb. 3rd.
