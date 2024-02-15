© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Working Lunch, The Nonprofit Story, and the memoir Outside Voices

By Carol Tangeman
Published February 15, 2024 at 10:22 AM PST

Jim Dantona of the SLO Chamber of Commerce discusses the challenges facing small business owners on the Central Coast with Michael and Payden Hughes of Gymnazo.

Working Lunch with Gymnazo

On the Nonprofit Story, host Dr. Consuelo Meux visits with Mary Qualls of The Monday Club- and learns about the history of their building and their charitable work.

The Nonprofit Story with the Monday Club

KCBX’s Tom Wilmer and Cal Poly journalism student Addie Uhl meet with award-winning author and poet, Joan Gelfand, to talk about her book ‘Outside Voices: a Memoir of the Berkeley Revolution’.

Outside Voices

