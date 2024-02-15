Working Lunch, The Nonprofit Story, and the memoir Outside Voices

Jim Dantona of the SLO Chamber of Commerce discusses the challenges facing small business owners on the Central Coast with Michael and Payden Hughes of Gymnazo.

On the Nonprofit Story, host Dr. Consuelo Meux visits with Mary Qualls of The Monday Club- and learns about the history of their building and their charitable work.

KCBX’s Tom Wilmer and Cal Poly journalism student Addie Uhl meet with award-winning author and poet, Joan Gelfand, to talk about her book ‘Outside Voices: a Memoir of the Berkeley Revolution’.