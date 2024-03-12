© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Issues & Ideas

Sea otters, SLO Village, Lumina Alliance, and Giant Redwoods

By Carol Tangeman
Published March 12, 2024 at 11:58 AM PDT

New research has found that sea otters on the Central Coast are having a stabilizing effect on the ecosystem. KCBX's Beth Thornton toured a slough in Monterey County with a volunteer scientist.

Sea Otters

 On the Nonprofit Story, host Dr. Consuelo Meuxspeaks with volunteers from SLO Village, which provides a community for people who are choosing to age in their own homes.

The Nonprofit Story- SLO Village

On Working Lunch, we’ll hear from CEO Jennifer Adams of Lumina Alliance, in a conversation with host Jim Dantona. Their work supports and empowers local survivors of sexual assault and intimate partner violence.

Working Lunch

A new effort is underway to save some of the oldest and largest living things on the planet- Giant Sequoia trees- in a way that is cause for debate.

Giant Redwoods

