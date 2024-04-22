Dana Reserve, Playing With Food, 'The Misplaced', and Baile Folklorico

A large housing development proposed for Nipomo comes before County Supervisors for a vote. Beth Thornton takes a look.

Dana Reserve Housing Project Listen • 4:40

Cookbook author Brigit Binns invited Fr. Ian and the Playing With Food team into her kitchen to cook, chat, and eat.

Playing With Food- Brigit Binns Listen • 24:37

Longtime SLO city employee Terry Sanville speaks with KCBX's Carol Tangeman about his days with traffic management and his new novel 'The Misplaced'.

The Misplaced Listen • 24:57

Baile Folklorico classes and performances provide connection to Mexican culture for families in Salinas. Alyssa Toledo reports.