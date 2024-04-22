Dana Reserve, Playing With Food, 'The Misplaced', and Baile Folklorico
A large housing development proposed for Nipomo comes before County Supervisors for a vote. Beth Thornton takes a look.
Dana Reserve Housing Project
Cookbook author Brigit Binns invited Fr. Ian and the Playing With Food team into her kitchen to cook, chat, and eat.
Playing With Food- Brigit Binns
Longtime SLO city employee Terry Sanville speaks with KCBX's Carol Tangeman about his days with traffic management and his new novel 'The Misplaced'.
The Misplaced
Baile Folklorico classes and performances provide connection to Mexican culture for families in Salinas. Alyssa Toledo reports.
Baile Folklorico