Issues & Ideas

Dana Reserve, Playing With Food, 'The Misplaced', and Baile Folklorico

By Carol Tangeman
Published April 22, 2024 at 4:37 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

A large housing development proposed for Nipomo comes before County Supervisors for a vote. Beth Thornton takes a look.

Dana Reserve Housing Project

Cookbook author Brigit Binns invited Fr. Ian and the Playing With Food team into her kitchen to cook, chat, and eat.

Playing With Food- Brigit Binns

Longtime SLO city employee Terry Sanville speaks with KCBX's Carol Tangeman about his days with traffic management and his new novel 'The Misplaced'.

The Misplaced

Baile Folklorico classes and performances provide connection to Mexican culture for families in Salinas. Alyssa Toledo reports.

Baile Folklorico

Issues & Ideas
Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
