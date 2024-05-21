Chumash Marine Sanctuary, The Heat Beat, Farm to School, Santa Barbara cruise ship restrictions, and sea otter tools

For years, the Northern Chumash have been working to create a new national marine sanctuary that would protect these waters from offshore oil drilling and other development. If the federal government approves the designation this summer, it would be the first marine sanctuary in the U.S. to be nominated by, and named after, an Indigenous tribe. Reporter Ben Purper’s story aired on the California Report Magazine May 15, 2024.

Chumash Marine Sanctuary.mp3 Listen • 11:06

Climate scientists expect more heat waves to hit the Central Coast in the coming years, which could put people’s health at risk. This week on our series The Heat Beat, Beth Thornton reports that taking precautions can save lives and minimize visits to the ER.

The Heat Beat part 2.mp3 Listen • 4:34

Local farmers are giving school lunches a complete makeover thanks to a relatively new program of farm-to-school. Fr. Ian and the Playing With Food team visit a school and a farm.

Playing With Food- Farm to School.mp3 Listen • 20:27

Cruise Ships in Santa Barbara have created controversy with city officials, residents and environmentalists. KCSB student reporter Annabelle Hurst spoke with Ted Morton of Santa Barbara Channel Keeper about the changes the city recently set in place for visiting cruise ships.

KCSB Santa Barbara Cruise Ships.mp3 Listen • 13:31

When sea otters lose their favorite foods, they can use tools to go after new ones. This special skill set may increase their chances of survival in an uncertain world, reports NPR’s Nell Greenfieldboyce.