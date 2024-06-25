Summer pet tips, 'Lives Well Lived'- the book, and Playing With Food- Bao buns

Listen to a discussion about pet summer safety with Robin Coleman of Woods Humane Society and Dr. Dorian with Vetama Mobile Veterinary Care. It’s Peace, Love & Pets.

Filmmaker Sky Bergman has just published a book as a companion to her documentary film 'Lives Well Lived”. She and KCBX’s Brian Reynolds discuss the benefits of intergenerational connections.

On Playing With Food, Fr. Ian attempts to make Bao buns with the owners of Bing’s Bao Buns in the SLO Public Market.