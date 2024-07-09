Lahaina's devastating fire, Rantec's family friendly workplace, and the book Living & Loving Unapologetically

Connie Framberger shares her story of Maui’s devastating fire with KCBX’s Brian Reynolds, and offers advice on how to help the residents recover.

Brian Reynolds & Connie Framberger- Maui fire Listen • 22:52

On Working Lunch, SLO Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jim Dantona chats with Vinay Clauson and Thane Atkinson of the Los Osos based business Rantec.

Working Lunch Listen • 20:02

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Harpreet Ghumman of Arroyo Grande as she shares her life journey and her new book: Living & Loving Unapologetically.