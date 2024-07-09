Lahaina's devastating fire, Rantec's family friendly workplace, and the book Living & Loving Unapologetically
Connie Framberger shares her story of Maui’s devastating fire with KCBX’s Brian Reynolds, and offers advice on how to help the residents recover.
Brian Reynolds & Connie Framberger- Maui fire
On Working Lunch, SLO Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jim Dantona chats with Vinay Clauson and Thane Atkinson of the Los Osos based business Rantec.
Working Lunch
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Harpreet Ghumman of Arroyo Grande as she shares her life journey and her new book: Living & Loving Unapologetically.
Harpreet Ghumman