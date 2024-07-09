© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Issues & Ideas

Lahaina's devastating fire, Rantec's family friendly workplace, and the book Living & Loving Unapologetically

By Carol Tangeman
Published July 9, 2024 at 2:10 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

Connie Framberger shares her story of Maui’s devastating fire with KCBX’s Brian Reynolds, and offers advice on how to help the residents recover.

Brian Reynolds & Connie Framberger- Maui fire

On Working Lunch, SLO Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jim Dantona chats with Vinay Clauson and Thane Atkinson of the Los Osos based business Rantec.

Working Lunch

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Harpreet Ghumman of Arroyo Grande as she shares her life journey and her new book: Living & Loving Unapologetically.

Harpreet Ghumman

Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
