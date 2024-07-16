© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Issues & Ideas

Festival Mozaic, SLO County Animal Services update, and the importance of sea otters

By Carol Tangeman
Published July 16, 2024 at 9:25 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

KCBX program director Marisa Waddell talks with Lloyd Tanner of Festival Mozaic about what it’s like to be an arts administrator who puts together a multi-day event at venues all over San Luis Obispo County.

Festival Mozaic

On Peace Love & Pets, host Robin Coleman checks in with Dr. Eric Anderson of SLO County Animal Services to get an update on the shelter, services offered, and some new regulations for dog owners.

Peace Love & Pets

Research has found that sea otters on the Central Coast are having a stabilizing effect on the ecosystem. KCBX's Beth Thornton toured a slough in Monterey County with a volunteer scientist. This story originally aired on March 12, 2024.

Sea Otters

Issues & Ideas
Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
See stories by Carol Tangeman