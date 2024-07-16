Festival Mozaic, SLO County Animal Services update, and the importance of sea otters

KCBX program director Marisa Waddell talks with Lloyd Tanner of Festival Mozaic about what it’s like to be an arts administrator who puts together a multi-day event at venues all over San Luis Obispo County.

Festival Mozaic Listen • 24:52

On Peace Love & Pets, host Robin Coleman checks in with Dr. Eric Anderson of SLO County Animal Services to get an update on the shelter, services offered, and some new regulations for dog owners.

Peace Love & Pets Listen • 26:36

Research has found that sea otters on the Central Coast are having a stabilizing effect on the ecosystem. KCBX's Beth Thornton toured a slough in Monterey County with a volunteer scientist. This story originally aired on March 12, 2024.