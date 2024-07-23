© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Issues & Ideas

Cal Poly's Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship, Edible SLO's upcoming culinary event, and the Central Coast Cider Festival

By Carol Tangeman
Published July 23, 2024 at 8:30 AM PDT
Associate Professor Thomas Katona shares insights about Cal Poly’s Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship with correspondent Tom Wilmer.

Cal Poly Center for Innovation & Entreprenuership

We’ll get a preview of Edible San Luis Obispo Magazine’s upcoming culinary celebration called ‘Summer House’ in a conversation with Fr. Ian of Playing With Food.

Edible SLO Summer House event

The 6th Annual Central Coast Cider Festival is August 24th in downtown Atascadero, and you’ll hear from some of the organizers.

Central Coast Cider Festival

