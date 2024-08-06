© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Issues & Ideas

Natural disaster resilience and preparedness, Infinite Music, and Resonance choral ensemble

By Carol Tangeman
Published August 6, 2024 at 10:09 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

Scott Jalbert, director of the SLO County Offices of Emergency Services, joins KCBX’s Kim Foster in a discussion about how each of us can become more resilient and prepared for natural disasters.

Scott Jalbert Office of Emergency Services of SLO County

On the Nonprofit Story, host Dr. Consuelo Meux focuses on Infinite Music, an educational nonprofit that provides youth, especially those in underserved communities, the chance to experience the transformative power of music through education, appreciation, and performance.

Nonprofit Story- Infinite Music

The group Resonance has been producing a cappella choral music on the Central Coast since 2012. They join KCBX’s Craig Russell for a conversation and some music ahead of their upcoming performances.

Resonance

