Natural disaster resilience and preparedness, Infinite Music, and Resonance choral ensemble

Scott Jalbert, director of the SLO County Offices of Emergency Services, joins KCBX’s Kim Foster in a discussion about how each of us can become more resilient and prepared for natural disasters.

On the Nonprofit Story, host Dr. Consuelo Meux focuses on Infinite Music, an educational nonprofit that provides youth, especially those in underserved communities, the chance to experience the transformative power of music through education, appreciation, and performance.

The group Resonance has been producing a cappella choral music on the Central Coast since 2012. They join KCBX’s Craig Russell for a conversation and some music ahead of their upcoming performances.