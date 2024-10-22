© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Issues & Ideas

Winter weather forecast; Avila Beach, California- a book; and the band Fruition

By Carol Tangeman
Published October 22, 2024 at 7:55 AM PDT
Retired meteorologist John Lindsey chats with KCBX’s Kim Foster about what to expect- weather wise- this coming winter.

Meteorologist John Lindsey

Paul Karlen and Lisa Wilkerson, the creators of a new book called Avila Beach California, talk about the project- calling it a ‘labor of love’.

Avila Beach, California

The band Fruition will be performing at SLO Brew Rock soon, and band member Kellen Asebroek spoke with KCBX’s Brad Kyle.

Fruition

Issues & Ideas
Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
