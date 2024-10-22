Winter weather forecast; Avila Beach, California- a book; and the band Fruition
Retired meteorologist John Lindsey chats with KCBX’s Kim Foster about what to expect- weather wise- this coming winter.
Meteorologist John Lindsey
Paul Karlen and Lisa Wilkerson, the creators of a new book called Avila Beach California, talk about the project- calling it a ‘labor of love’.
Avila Beach, California
The band Fruition will be performing at SLO Brew Rock soon, and band member Kellen Asebroek spoke with KCBX’s Brad Kyle.
Fruition