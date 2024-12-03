Pearl Harbor Day, chronic pain- part 2, and Playing With Persimmons

December 7th is National Pearl Harbor Day, and back in 1991, KCBXs Tom Wilmer created this short radio story chronicling two fictional SLO High graduates of the class of 1942.

Pearl Harbor Day story Listen • 13:20

Also, you’ll hear part two of Brian Reynolds’ interview with David Hanscom, MD, author of Back in Control: a Surgeon's Road Map out of Chronic Pain and Douglas Garland, MD, author of The Tall Poppy Syndrome: the Joy of Cutting Others Down.

Interview part 2 Listen • 19:36

KCBXs Alyssa Toledo takes you behind the curtain at The Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville.

Melodrama Listen • 5:13

And from our Playing With Food archives, Father Ian looks at the different ways to enjoy the different varieties of persimmons.