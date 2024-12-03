© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Issues & Ideas

Pearl Harbor Day, chronic pain- part 2, and Playing With Persimmons

By Carol Tangeman
Published December 3, 2024 at 10:43 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

December 7th is National Pearl Harbor Day, and back in 1991, KCBXs Tom Wilmer created this short radio story chronicling two fictional SLO High graduates of the class of 1942.

Pearl Harbor Day story

Also, you’ll hear part two of Brian Reynolds’ interview with David Hanscom, MD, author of Back in Control: a Surgeon's Road Map out of Chronic Pain and Douglas Garland, MD, author of The Tall Poppy Syndrome: the Joy of Cutting Others Down.

Interview part 2

KCBXs Alyssa Toledo takes you behind the curtain at The Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville.

Melodrama

And from our Playing With Food archives, Father Ian looks at the different ways to enjoy the different varieties of persimmons.

Playing With Food- persimmons

Issues & Ideas
Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
See stories by Carol Tangeman