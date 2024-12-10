African Californios, a journey from Nanjing to SLO, and immigration policies

Cal Poly Professor Cameron Jones and student Anthony Herrera talk with KCBXs Meher Ali about the African Californios Project.

African Californios Project Listen • 23:33

Journalism professor Yan Shan shares her journey from Nanjing to Cal Poly with KCBX’s Tom Wilmer.

From Nanjing to Cal Coly Listen • 24:25

UCSB student reporter Ashley Segat talks with UC Santa Barbara professor Alfredo Gonzalez about what immigration policies could look like under the Trump administration.