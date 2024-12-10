© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Issues & Ideas

African Californios, a journey from Nanjing to SLO, and immigration policies

By Carol Tangeman
Published December 10, 2024 at 10:17 AM PST
Cal Poly Professor Cameron Jones and student Anthony Herrera talk with KCBXs Meher Ali about the African Californios Project.

African Californios Project

Journalism professor Yan Shan shares her journey from Nanjing to Cal Poly with KCBX’s Tom Wilmer.

From Nanjing to Cal Coly

UCSB student reporter Ashley Segat talks with UC Santa Barbara professor Alfredo Gonzalez about what immigration policies could look like under the Trump administration.

Immigration policies

