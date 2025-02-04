SLO Youth Symphony's upcoming concerts, MLK Jr. Scholarship Fund's big event, first-ever report on SLO County's immigrant community and the impact of the NIH funding pause

Grace Seng on music education and the SLO Youth Symphony

The SLO Youth Symphony Listen • 19:09

Mary Matakovich on honoring Dr. King through scholarships

MLK Jr. Scholarship Fund Listen • 14:30

Joel Diringer on his new report on immigrants living in SLO County

SLO county's immigrant community Listen • 15:45

KCSB student reporter Joyce Chi reports on the NIH funding pause