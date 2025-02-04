© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Issues & Ideas

SLO Youth Symphony's upcoming concerts, MLK Jr. Scholarship Fund's big event, first-ever report on SLO County's immigrant community and the impact of the NIH funding pause

By Meher Ali
Published February 4, 2025 at 3:48 PM PST
Grace Seng on music education and the SLO Youth Symphony

The SLO Youth Symphony

Mary Matakovich on honoring Dr. King through scholarships

MLK Jr. Scholarship Fund

Joel Diringer on his new report on immigrants living in SLO County

SLO county's immigrant community

KCSB student reporter Joyce Chi reports on the NIH funding pause

NIH funding pause

Issues & Ideas
Meher Ali
Meher Ali joined the KCBX team as a volunteer in October of 2024, and by December she had already moved into a staff position as the producer and host of our weekly radio magazine Issues &amp; Ideas. She has been a journalist since 2009. Meher has reported from various cities around India on human rights, refugee and social justice issues, as well as on heritage and culture.
