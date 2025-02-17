© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Issues & Ideas

Central Coast's first-ever cat cafe, Cal Poly's Mariachi ensemble, musician Chencho Perez's journey and author Yang Huang on her life and writing

By Meher Ali
Published February 17, 2025 at 3:00 PM PST
Robin Coleman talks with Jaime Pierce, owner of the first cat cafe on the Central coast.

The Caffeinated Cat Cafe

KCBX's Sam DJ speaks with members of Cal Poly's Mariachi ensemble.

Cal Poly's Mariachi ensemble

From the California Report: Reporter Benjamin Purper on Norteño musician Chencho Perez.

Chencho Perez and Norteño music

KCBX's Tom Wilmer speaks with author Yang Huang about her life and literary works.

Author Yang Huang

Meher Ali
Meher Ali joined the KCBX team as a volunteer in October of 2024, and by December she had already moved into a staff position as the producer and host of our weekly radio magazine Issues &amp; Ideas. She has been a journalist since 2009. Meher has reported from various cities around India on human rights, refugee and social justice issues, as well as on heritage and culture.
