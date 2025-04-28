© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Issues & Ideas

Congressman Salud Carbajal on the state of our democracy, Fr. Ian travels to Guadalupe for locally-made sausages, and a peace activist shares their story of how they got banned from Israel for 99 years

By Meher Ali
Published April 28, 2025 at 2:30 PM PDT
Congressman Salud Carbajal speaks with KCBX's News Director Monica Lopez and reporter Gabriela Fernandez

Congressman Salud Carbajal

Fr. Ian Delinger's Playing With Food

How sausages are made

UC Santa Barbara's KCSB radio station's News Director Rosie Bultman interviews peace activist Alex

Alex on their 99-year ban from Israel

Issues & Ideas
Meher Ali
Meher Ali joined the KCBX team as a volunteer in October of 2024, and by December she had already moved into a staff position as the producer and host of our weekly radio magazine Issues &amp; Ideas. She has been a journalist since 2009. Meher has reported from various cities around India on human rights, refugee and social justice issues, as well as on heritage and culture.
