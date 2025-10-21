© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Issues & Ideas

Film, community libraries, and the power of teaching people to read

By David McAbee
Published October 21, 2025 at 11:56 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

David McAbee sits down with Carlos and Kyle Plummer of the SLO Film Society. With the Film Expo coming up in November and a fundraising night at The Bay Theater, they’ve got a lot happening, both on screen and behind the scenes.

Carlos&KylePlummer.mp3

Then, Dr. Consuelo Meux is back with The Nonprofit Story. This week, it’s all things library as she talks with Juliane McAdam, President of the SLO Library Foundation, and County Library Director Christopher Barnicle.

NonProfitStory_DrMeux.mp3

And we’ll close with Michelle Haddad from The Literacy Connection, who’s helping students and tutors build stronger futures, one page at a time.

MichelleHaddad.mp3

Issues & Ideas
David McAbee
David McAbee is the producer of Issues and Ideas on KCBX, and you can hear him substitute as a local host during Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and other network programs.
See stories by David McAbee