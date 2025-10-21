Film, community libraries, and the power of teaching people to read

David McAbee sits down with Carlos and Kyle Plummer of the SLO Film Society. With the Film Expo coming up in November and a fundraising night at The Bay Theater, they’ve got a lot happening, both on screen and behind the scenes.

Carlos&KylePlummer.mp3 Listen • 22:10

Then, Dr. Consuelo Meux is back with The Nonprofit Story. This week, it’s all things library as she talks with Juliane McAdam, President of the SLO Library Foundation, and County Library Director Christopher Barnicle.

NonProfitStory_DrMeux.mp3 Listen • 21:34

And we’ll close with Michelle Haddad from The Literacy Connection, who’s helping students and tutors build stronger futures, one page at a time.