Diablo Canyon, Morro Bay Bird Festival and the SLO Food Bank

Gianna Patchen is back with People and the Planet. This week she speaks with Kara Woodruff, a member of the Diablo Canyon decommissioning panel and the policy advisor to Senator John Laird.

People and the Planet.mp3 Listen • 19:25

Carol Tangeman meets with Bob Revel of the Morro Bay Bird Festival.

Carol Tangeman and the Bird Fesitval.mp3 Listen • 21:01

Natalia Young talks with the SLO County Food Bank about the recent government shutdowns and how the food bank is preparing for people's needs.