Diablo Canyon, Morro Bay Bird Festival and the SLO Food Bank
Gianna Patchen is back with People and the Planet. This week she speaks with Kara Woodruff, a member of the Diablo Canyon decommissioning panel and the policy advisor to Senator John Laird.
Carol Tangeman meets with Bob Revel of the Morro Bay Bird Festival.
Natalia Young talks with the SLO County Food Bank about the recent government shutdowns and how the food bank is preparing for people's needs.
