© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Issues & Ideas

Diablo Canyon, Morro Bay Bird Festival and the SLO Food Bank

Published November 3, 2025 at 3:05 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe

Gianna Patchen is back with People and the Planet. This week she speaks with Kara Woodruff, a member of the Diablo Canyon decommissioning panel and the policy advisor to Senator John Laird.

People and the Planet.mp3

Carol Tangeman meets with Bob Revel of the Morro Bay Bird Festival.

Carol Tangeman and the Bird Fesitval.mp3

Natalia Young talks with the SLO County Food Bank about the recent government shutdowns and how the food bank is preparing for people's needs.

Natalia Young and the Food Bank.mp3

Tags
Issues & Ideas Diablo Canyon Power PlantDiablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement PanelbirdingMorro BaySan Luis Obispo County Food Bank