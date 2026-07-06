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Issues & Ideas

SLO’s Citywide Single Vote: How did we get here?

By Mira Advani Honeycutt,
Kendra HannaMonica Lopez
Published June 1, 2026 at 2:00 PM PDT
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I voted
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In 17 years of voting at this polling place, nevr took longer than 5 minutes...today it took 1 hr and 5 minutes!

San Luis Obispo’s Citywide Single Vote: How did we get here?

The city of San Luis Obispo is changing the way that it elects its city council members. It’s called Citywide Single Vote. The new method will get its first run in the November 2026 election.

KCBX’s Monica Lopez sat down with two attorneys last week to help explain what Citywide Single Vote is and how we got here.

Citywide Single Vote

Is PG&E overcharging for the Diablo Canyon Power Plant? 

A whitepaper out of UC Santa Barbara argues that the utility is massively overcharging ratepayers.

In a statement to the Los Angeles Times, a PG&E representative denied that the company inflated costs saying, “the Department of Water Resources has found PG&E’s loan expenditures to be reasonable….”

KCBX News reporter Kendra Hanna spoke to one of the paper’s contributors on why she believes Diablo Canyon could be run on a slimmer budget.

UCSB's Leah Stokes on PG&E and Diablo Canyon

Wine Country takes a look at the Templeton sub-region of Paso Robles

Paso Robles is a large and diverse wine region. There, you’ll find big reds, Rhône blends, and some Chardonnay. In the following segment, Wine Country producer Mira Honeycutt speaks with winemakers from the Templeton sub-region of Paso Robles – Turley Wine Cellars and Radial Estate.

Wine Country - Turley Wine Cellars and Radial Estate

Issues & Ideas
Mira Advani Honeycutt
With more than 25 years of experience as a wine journalist and consultant, Mira Advani Honeycutt has covered California’s wine districts and specifically its Central Coast region. She contributes the monthly segment "Wine Country" to Issues &amp; Ideas on KCBX.
See stories by Mira Advani Honeycutt
Kendra Hanna
Kendra is a reporter and producer for KCBX News. Previously, she reported for public radio stations KDLG in Alaska and KUOW and KBCS in Washington State.
See stories by Kendra Hanna
Monica Lopez
Monica Lopez is the news director at KCBX. She's an audio journalist who has worked as a journalist and educator in radio, tv and podcast.
See stories by Monica Lopez