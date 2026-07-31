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Issues & Ideas

From competing to campus: Chef Arthur Dulin brings his award winning culinary talent to Cal Poly

By Monica Lopez,
Fr. Ian DelingerGianna Patchen
Published July 31, 2026 at 5:44 PM PDT
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Chef Arthur Dulin with his awards
Monica Lopez
Chef Arthur Dulin with his awards

Cal Poly Chef Arthur Dulin on Competing and Cooking

Cal Poly Dining Services Chef Arthur Dulin shares his journey from cooking with family, to competing on Food Network’s Chopped, his recent award at The National Association of College & University Food Services competition and why he’s already thinking about next year’s competition.

I&I_20_Chef Dulin_WEB.mp3

Going Gluten Free with SLO Baker Michael Milch 

On Playing with Food, Father Ian talks to San Luis Obispo baker Michael Milch, owner of Salty Bagel shares on living with celiac disease and how that inspired him to bake the foods he loves, gluten free.

I&I_20_PWF Gluten Free with Michael Milch_WEB.mp3

Are rate payers paying more than their fair share for power?

People of the Planet producer, Gianna Patchen speaks with John Smigelski with the California Alliance for Community Energy about a recent report on the cost to keep Diablo Canyon Power Plant running.

I&I_20_PP Diablo Report_WEB.mp3

Issues & Ideas
Monica Lopez
Monica Lopez is the news director at KCBX. She's an audio journalist who has worked as a journalist and educator in radio, tv and podcast.
See stories by Monica Lopez
Fr. Ian Delinger
Fr. Ian Delinger hosts "Playing with Food," a monthly segment on "Issues & Ideas" that explores unique ways of looking at and preparing everyday foods on the California Central Coast.
See stories by Fr. Ian Delinger
Gianna Patchen
Gianna Patchen hosts People and the Planet, a monthly environmental segment on the KCBX program Issues & Ideas, where she interviews environmental leaders and explores the intrinsic interconnection between our communities and our environment.
See stories by Gianna Patchen