From competing to campus: Chef Arthur Dulin brings his award winning culinary talent to Cal Poly

Cal Poly Chef Arthur Dulin on Competing and Cooking

Cal Poly Dining Services Chef Arthur Dulin shares his journey from cooking with family, to competing on Food Network’s Chopped, his recent award at The National Association of College & University Food Services competition and why he’s already thinking about next year’s competition.

I&I_20_Chef Dulin_WEB.mp3 Listen • 22:30

Going Gluten Free with SLO Baker Michael Milch

On Playing with Food, Father Ian talks to San Luis Obispo baker Michael Milch, owner of Salty Bagel shares on living with celiac disease and how that inspired him to bake the foods he loves, gluten free.

I&I_20_PWF Gluten Free with Michael Milch_WEB.mp3 Listen • 10:26

Are rate payers paying more than their fair share for power?

People of the Planet producer, Gianna Patchen speaks with John Smigelski with the California Alliance for Community Energy about a recent report on the cost to keep Diablo Canyon Power Plant running.