Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

National Park Service historian’s insights about President Andrew Johnson’s life and impeachment

Published November 2, 2021 at 8:10 PM PDT
President Andrew Johnson's home in 1886. The home is now a National Park Historic Site.

National Park Service historian Jeremy Carroll offers insights about the life and political challenges of President Andrew Johnson (1865-69) and his home in Greeneville, Tennessee.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery is provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

