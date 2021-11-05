Chattanooga’s Bluff View Art District—one of America’s coolest neighborhoods

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Joe Beck, director of marketing at the Bluff View Art District overlooking the Tennessee River in the heart of Chattanooga.

The District is like a little village, complete with a coffee house, an award-winning Italian eatery and the way-cool Bluff View Inn. Other attractions include the super popular Rembrandt’s Roasting Company—a local favorite, an outstanding art gallery along with the outdoor River Gallery Sculpture Garden (noted in Smithsonian Institution’s Archives of American Gardens) hunkered on a cliff-edge overlooking the Tennessee River.

Come along and join Joe Beck to learn the rest of the story.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

