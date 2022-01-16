© 2022 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

One Barrel Brewing rocks COVID-safe in Egg Harbor, Wisconsin

Published January 16, 2022 at 7:59 PM PST
Tom Wilmer
Olivia Templin, Operations Manager at One Barrel Brewing in Egg Harbor, Wisconsin.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at One Barrel Brewing Company in Egg Harbor, Wisconsin for a visit with Olivia Templin, operations manager.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

Tom Wilmer
