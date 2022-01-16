One Barrel Brewing rocks COVID-safe in Egg Harbor, Wisconsin

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at One Barrel Brewing Company in Egg Harbor, Wisconsin for a visit with Olivia Templin, operations manager.

Follow One Barrel on Facebook.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, iHeartRadio, Apple Podcast.

