Join correspondent Tom Wilmer in Door County, Wisconsin for an exploration of diverse attractions including 11 historic lighthouses (including a few that…
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with 87 year-old Dale Seaquist who’s great grandfather emigrated from Sweden to Door County, Wisconsin 150 years ago.…
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Jon Jarosh, Director of Communications at Destination Door County. Jarosh explains how Door County, Wisconsin has…
Reporting from Door County, Wisconsin, correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Meredith Coulson-Kanter, innkeeper at the historic White Gull Inn, which has…
Carol and Christian Ash share tales of their Kick Ash coffee house in Ellison Bay, Wisconsin. In the midst of COVID-19 their business, in addition to…
Karen Berndt, owner of Harbor Fish Market & Grille in Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin talks about the reasons why the historic business is thriving in the midst…
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer in Door County, Wisconsin for an exploration of diverse attractions including historic lighthouses, ferryboats and bayside…
It’s just a two and a half hour drive from Green Bay, Wisconsin to the tip of the Door Peninsula where the family owned Washington Island Ferry awaits to…
Jack Moneypenny, President of the Door County Visitors Bureau came up with a brilliant but simple plan that stimulates tourism while simultaneously…
Join Margaret Lockwood and her husband Allin Walker who have been involved in the Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin art scene for more than 25 years. Their new…