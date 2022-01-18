Restaurateur’s incredible culinary journey From Wolfgang Puck’s Spago to Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with culinary wizard Britt Unkefer at his Clover And Zot euro-chic hangout in Bailey’s Harbor, Wisconsin.

JOHN NIENHUIS / Britt Unkefer, owner and visionary behind Clover And Zot eatery in Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, iHeartRadio, Apple Podcast.

