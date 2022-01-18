© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WILMERlogo.jpg
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Restaurateur’s incredible culinary journey From Wolfgang Puck’s Spago to Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin

Published January 18, 2022 at 6:25 PM PST
Clover-And-Zot-Dinning-Room-2021 John Nienhuis:Destination Door County.jpg
John Nienhuis/Destination Door County
/
Clover & Zot's trendy Euro-chic diner in Baileys Harbor, Door County, Wisconsin.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with culinary wizard Britt Unkefer at his Clover And Zot euro-chic hangout in Bailey’s Harbor, Wisconsin.

Clover and Zot Restaurant Photo Credit John Neinhuis.jpeg
JOHN NIENHUIS
/
Britt Unkefer, owner and visionary behind Clover And Zot eatery in Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryiHeartRadioApple Podcast.

Tags

Journeys of Discovery with Tom WilmerDoor County
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
Related Content
Load More