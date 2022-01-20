Ellison Bay, Wisconsin artist creates distinctive encaustic hot-wax paintings, and acrylic on leather legacy works of art

Artist Mary Ellen Sisulak graduated with a BFA from the University of Wisconsin in 1974 and she never looked back.

Sisulak has been based in rural Door County, Wisconsin adjacent to the Mink River Conservancy for the past 44 years.

She creates compelling works of art in a wide array of mediums, with a focus on natural materials especially wool, silk and leather.

Sisulak balances her creative flow by operating the Turtle Bay Gallery & Boutique in Ellison Bay.

Turtle Bay Gallery / "Midsommer" encaustic hot wax on wood panel by Mary Ellen Sisulak

Her creations are featured in galleries across America form St. Paul to San Francisco—and her work has been selected for inclusion in designer collections including Harley Davidson and Standard Oil of Indiana.

Turtle Bay Gallery & Boutique / Mary Ellen Sisulak's "Cornuskers" encaustic hot-wax on wood panel

To learn more about Sisulak’s fascinating creative life-journey and her artistic passions, check out: www.MaryEllenSisulak.com

Tom Wilmer / Mary Ellen Sisulak in her Turtle Bay studio in Ellison Bay, Wisconsin

Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, iHeartRadio, Apple Podcast.

