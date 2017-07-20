© 2021 KCBX
Wisconsin’s Madison Museum of Contemporary Art—showcasing dynamic, relevant art for 116 years

Published July 20, 2017 at 3:41 AM PDT
Madison Museum of Contemporary Art metaphorical architecture
Celebrating 116 years, the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art is the longest serving cultural organization in the city. Join Erika Monroe-Kane Director of Communications for an insider’s look at the ways the free-access museum brings art to the people and people to the art in Madison, Wisconsin

MMOCA attracts visitors through engaging cutting-edge art that serves as powerful visual metaphors for social issues, and injustices.

Panoramic vista of Madison and Capital from MMOCA's rooftop patio
