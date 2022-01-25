© 2022 KCBX
Door County Coffee & Tea—a thriving coffee powerhouse situated in a tiny Wisconsin village

Published January 25, 2022 at 9:43 PM PST
Behind Door County Coffee & Tea's retail shop--there's a 40,000 square-foot production/roasting facility where they prepare product to be shipped across Wisconsin and beyond.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Vicki Wilson, President of Door County Coffee & Tea in Carlsville, Wisconsin, Six miles north of Sturgeon Bay.

Ms. Wilson shares fascinating tales of how the small town coffee company grew over the past 28 years to become a major distributor of coffee throughout Wisconsin, and beyond. Jon Jarosh with Destination Door County follows Wilson’s story with insights about the thriving family business.

Vicki Wilson (left) visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer at Door County Coffee & Tea on the outskirts of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin

With more than 40,000 square feet of production space behind their retail shop, the company keeps 70 employees busy full time—and a UPS truck pulling in daily to pick up another tractor & trailer load of coffee.

Map of Carlsville, Wisconsin--home of Door County Coffee & Tea

Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryiHeartRadioApple Podcast.

