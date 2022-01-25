Door County Coffee & Tea—a thriving coffee powerhouse situated in a tiny Wisconsin village

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Vicki Wilson, President of Door County Coffee & Tea in Carlsville, Wisconsin, Six miles north of Sturgeon Bay.

Ms. Wilson shares fascinating tales of how the small town coffee company grew over the past 28 years to become a major distributor of coffee throughout Wisconsin, and beyond. Jon Jarosh with Destination Door County follows Wilson’s story with insights about the thriving family business.

Door County Coffee & Tea / Vicki Wilson (left) visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer at Door County Coffee & Tea on the outskirts of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin

With more than 40,000 square feet of production space behind their retail shop, the company keeps 70 employees busy full time—and a UPS truck pulling in daily to pick up another tractor & trailer load of coffee.

Door County Coffee & Tea / Map of Carlsville, Wisconsin--home of Door County Coffee & Tea

