Door County, Wisconsin’s historic Eagle Harbor Inn

A short walk to the bay, the Neddersen family has operated the Eagle Harbor Inn for 28 years. Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Natalie Neddersen.

The Eagle Harbor Inn, located in the heart of the quaint Door County village of Ephraim, is multi-generational, not only amongst the guests who come to stay, but the inn itself—its been catering to vacationing families since 1937.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, iHeartRadio, Apple Podcast.

