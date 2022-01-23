© 2022 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Door County, Wisconsin’s historic Eagle Harbor Inn

Published January 23, 2022 at 9:18 PM PST
Timeless Eagle Harbor Inn accommodations are ideal for families and lovebirds alike.

A short walk to the bay, the Neddersen family has operated the Eagle Harbor Inn for 28 years. Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Natalie Neddersen.

The Eagle Harbor Inn, located in the heart of the quaint Door County village of Ephraim, is multi-generational, not only amongst the guests who come to stay, but the inn itself—its been catering to vacationing families since 1937.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryiHeartRadioApple Podcast.

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
