Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Dispatch from Xi’an--former Little Red Guard recalls growing up under rule of Mao Zedong

Published February 22, 2022 at 9:49 PM PST
Mao soldiers.jpeg
Xi'an Tourism Board
/
Mao soldier reenactors, representing participants in the Long March 1934-35 at conference in Xi-an, China 2018 with correspondent Tom Wilmer (center)

Back in 2008 Tom Wilmer became friends with Leo, a young resident in Xi’an, China. We have reposted Leo’s insightful conversation as a Best-of-the-Best feature from the archives of Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer.

Financial support for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
