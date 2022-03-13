© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WILMERlogo.jpg
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Cal Poly English professor, Katya Cengel’s Ukrainian connection

Published March 13, 2022 at 9:17 PM PDT
Katya Cengel and her interprete, Sveta in Eastern Ukraine prepare to explore a mine.jpg
Courtesy Katya Cengel
/
Katya Cengel and her interpreter, Sveta prepare to explore an mine in Eastern Ukraine in 2002.

Cal Poly State University English professor, Katya Cengel talks to correspondent Tom Wilmer about her time in Ukraine and her fear for the country and safety of lifelong friends.

Cengel lived in and reported from Ukraine from 2000 to 2003, an experience she chronicles in her 2019 memoir From Chernobyl with Love.

Chernobyl With Love book cover.jpg
Courtesy Katya Cengel
/
Katya Cengel's book Chernobyl with Love book cover.

Cengel recently wrote about Ukrainian history for Smithsonian Magazine.

Smithsonian Magazine article by Catya Cengel.jpeg
Smithsonian Magazine
/
Smithsonian Magazine feature story about Ukraine by Katya Cengel

Financial support for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryiHeartRadioApple Podcast

Tags

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer Katya Cengel
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
Related Content
Load More