Cal Poly English professor, Katya Cengel’s Ukrainian connection

Cal Poly State University English professor, Katya Cengel talks to correspondent Tom Wilmer about her time in Ukraine and her fear for the country and safety of lifelong friends.

Cengel lived in and reported from Ukraine from 2000 to 2003, an experience she chronicles in her 2019 memoir From Chernobyl with Love .

Courtesy Katya Cengel / Katya Cengel's book Chernobyl with Love book cover.

Cengel recently wrote about Ukrainian history for Smithsonian Magazine.

Smithsonian Magazine / Smithsonian Magazine feature story about Ukraine by Katya Cengel

