Mercy Air medevac locked and loaded 24/7 at Fort Hunter Liggett

Mercy Air's primary mission is to support U.S. Army Reserve operations at Fort Hunter Liggett but they also respond to civilian casualties in Monterey and San Luis Obispo Counties. Mercy Air maintains a 24-hour presence for medevac service at Fort Hunter Liggett, with four crews and two helicopters.

Mercy Air's corporate parent, Air Methods, maintains 300 bases in 48 states with a complement of 400 aircraft. Operations were recently added at Paso Robles Airport in August 2020.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at U.S. Army Reserve base Fort Hunter Liggett in Monterey County for a conversation with the crew of Mercy Air medevac operations: area manager Jared Szaroleta, flight paramedic Leslie Brown and pilot Jason Martin.

This show was originally aired March 22, 2021 and is reposted as a "Best-of-the-Best" show in celebration of Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer's 32nd anniversary producing travel radio shows on NPR affiliate KCBX.

Tom Wilmer / Preparing to take off on a training mission aboard a Mercy Air medevac at U.S. Army Reserve Fort Hunter Liggett in Monterey County.

Fort Hunter Liggett / U.S. Army Reserve Fort Hunter Liggett promo for on-air broadcast of Mercy Air interview on NPR affiliate KCBX March, 2021.

