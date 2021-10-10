-
Journeys of Discovery: A conversation with Colonel Lisa Lamb, Garrison Commander Fort Hunter LiggettJoin correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Fort Hunter Liggett, U.S. Army Reserve training base in Monterey County for a conversation with the new…
Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from U.S. Army Reserve Garrison Fort Hunter Liggett in Monterey County for a conversation with Commander Colonel Charles…
U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hunter Liggett in southern Monterey County is on target to reach their goal of Net-Zero energy resiliency to critical facilities…
Join Major Christopher Lauff, Commander, USAG HHC at Fort Hunter Liggett as he shares details about the May 15 open house.An array of activities for the…
In honor of Fort Hunter Liggett’s 80th anniversary we repost correspondent Tom Wilmer's conversation with Brian Neumann, Ph.D., a historian at the U.S.…
William Randolph Heart’s old ranch headquarters was constructed in 1930. Hearst and architect Julia Morgan’s classic, Moorish/Mission Revival structure,…
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Abe Marquez, president of the Foundation at Hearst Castle. Marquez shares insights about the foundation’s ongoing…
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at U.S. Army Reserve base Fort Hunter Liggett in Monterey County for a conversation with the crew of Mercy Air medevac…
Mercy Air's primary mission is to support U.S. Army Reserve operations at Fort Hunter Liggett but they also respond to civilian casualties in Monterey and…
The day-to-day job of law enforcement officers goes largely unappreciated and unnoticed. I recently met and became friends with a Texas State Trooper and…