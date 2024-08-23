Military historian shares story of U.S. Army’s Fort Hunter Liggett namesake

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from U.S. Army Reserve base, Fort Hunter Liggett where he visited with Brian Newman, Ph.D., historian based at the U.S. Army Center of Military History, Fort McNair in Washington D.C.

Newman shares insights about lieutenant General Hunter Liggett, who was second-in-command of the U.S. Army’s World War 1 American Expeditionary Forces in Europe.

Liggett was a visionary tactician who transformed field tactics through combined-arms that remain employed by the U.S. Army today.

This show is re-shared as a best-of-the-best Journeys of Discovery podcast--Neumann’s conversation was recorded at Fort Hunter Liggett in Monterey County November 8, 2018 following his presentation about the Meuse-Argonne Offensive—the last battle of World War 1; and the subsequent Armistice signed on November 11, 1918.

Lt. General Hunter Liggett served in the regular Army prior to WWI with duties that included deployment to the Spanish American War and the Western Frontier.

Excerpt from Michael Shay’s book, Hunter Liggett: A Soldier’s General…his “leadership style contrasted and sometimes conflicted with the military culture of his time. Where Pershing employed a “fear and censure” approach to command, Liggett allowed his subordinates to grow into their jobs, all the while coaching them on the best course of action. Where Pershing was feared, Liggett enjoyed the respect—if not affection—of his men. Liggett was a modest man and a devoted student of military history at a time when many officers of his generation relied upon a combination of connections, political influence, and seniority to advance their careers.”

