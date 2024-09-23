Fort Hunter Liggett—leading the energy independence charge with micro-grids

Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, energy and Environment, Commissioner California Energy Commission and Col. Trotter offer insights about Fort Hunter Liggett’s new micro-grid.

Fort Hunter Liggett in Monterey County continues to lead the way in the Army’s energy resilience. It’s the first-ever military installation with a microgrid implementation using only renewable sources such as photovoltaic (PV) generation and battery storage.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer attended the Fort Hunter Liggett at the ribbon cutting ceremony, September 17th where met with the Honorable Rachel Jacobsen, Assistant Secretary of the Army, Pentagon, for Installations, Energy and Environment; Naomi Gallardo, Commissioner, California Energy Commission; and Colonel Trotter, Fort Hunter Liggett base commander.

The Army Reserve-funded installation is very close to becoming a Net Zero installation and is on track to achieve target year of 2030, which is ahead of the Executive Order 14057 (Catalyzing Clean Energy Industries and Jobs Through Federal Sustainability) goal of 2045.

“Our microgrid system is unique in that most other microgrids being implemented by the Department of Defense has some carbon-based fuel asset,” said Jarrod Ross, FHL resource efficiency manager. “Thanks to our on-site renewable energy sources, we eliminate the supply disruption risks associated with fossil fuels during natural disasters when they become unavailable. This is critical in high-risk climate areas such as California and why the Army has invested more than $100 million in FHL’s resilience and security initiatives since 2012.”

This journey began in 2008, when the FHL energy manager at the time attended GOVEnergy workshop, now known as Energy Exchange, and learned about the exciting energy resilience initiatives by other federal agencies.

“Energy access is essential for resilience, meaning, if our energy supply is disrupted, we still have the power needed to mobilize, deploy and win. From the electricity that powers our facilities to the fuel that powers our vehicles, energy touches nearly every aspect of the Army Reserve’s mission,” said Col. Stephen Trotter, FHL garrison commander.

In 2011, FHL was designated as an Army Net Zero Energy and Waste pilot installation — creating a strategic path leading to the 2024 microgrid commissioning. “Net Zero” is the Army’s goal to manage resources in a sustainable manner and is a holistic approach to addressing energy, water and waste. A NZ Energy site will produce as much energy as it consumes over the course of one year through energy conservation efforts, energy efficient practices, energy recovery projects, and renewable technologies.

As a NZ Energy and Waste pilot site, FHL developed a framework for guiding energy and water initiatives by participating in the Army’s Integrated Strategic and Sustainability Planning process to develop a long-term holistic strategic plan for infrastructure, training, and partnerships. FHL was also the first Army Reserve-funded installation to have an approved Installation Energy and Water Plan — providing a roadmap for achieving increased security, resilience, readiness, and mission assurance for a 5-year planning horizon of energy and water management at both FHL and its sub-installation, Parks Reserve Forces Training Area, located in Dublin, California.

In the past decade, FHL reduced its energy use intensity by 63 percent with a combination of traditional energy efficiency projects, installation of geothermal and air-source heat pump systems for heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning and domestic hot water applications to reduce its fossil fuel use, installing advanced utility meters, and setting up an Integrated Installation Controls Center to manage energy demand and delivery during normal and contingency operations.

In addition to energy, water efficiency and resilience projects are a priority at FHL. A new secondary wastewater treatment facility was installed in 2024. The system enables the installation to reuse treated wastewater for use in non-potable applications, enabling its facilities to remain operational during times of disruption, especially during the California wildfire season.