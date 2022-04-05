PGA legend starts 803 Golf for immersive experiences

PGA legend Mark Brooks, 40-year tour champion has created 803 Golf to share memorable and unique golf experiences tailored to the individual.

Based at the legendary University of Texas Golf Club in Austin, Brooks offers two and three-day golf excursions for individuals and small groups.

803 Golf / UT Golf Club greens.

Highlights include team building, group and individual instruction, course play, fitness assessment, swing analysis, friendly competition and of course Texas hospitality.

803 Golf / Casitas at UT Golf Club

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Mark Brooks.

