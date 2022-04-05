© 2022 KCBX
PGA legend starts 803 Golf for immersive experiences

Published April 5, 2022 at 11:23 AM PDT
PGA Pro Mark Brooks blasting out of a sand trap on tour

PGA legend Mark Brooks, 40-year tour champion has created 803 Golf to share memorable and unique golf experiences tailored to the individual.

Based at the legendary University of Texas Golf Club in Austin, Brooks offers two and three-day golf excursions for individuals and small groups.

UT Golf Club greens.

Highlights include team building, group and individual instruction, course play, fitness assessment, swing analysis, friendly competition and of course Texas hospitality.

Casitas at UT Golf Club

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Mark Brooks.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryiHeartRadioApple Podcast

