Japanese American writer shares insights into San Luis Obispo’s prewar Japanese immigrant community

Writer Shizue Seigel’s grandfather, “Frank” Sakuichi Tsutsumi and three friends arrived in California from Kumamoto-ken, Japan, in 1905. They worked in the sugar beet fields of Betteravia in Santa Maria County, before renting land along San Luis Creek south of San Luis Obispo.

Courtesy of Shizue Seigel / Tsutsumi family farming in Shell Beach, California circa-1920s

Blending Japanese and American technology to irrigate their fields, they grew lettuce, cabbage, peas, and other produce just as the area’s population swelled, due to the petroleum industry.

By 1911, they proposed enough to send for brides. Sometime in the 1910s, Sakuichi leased 140 acres at the site of the failed refinery of Oilport.

Courtesy of Shizue Seigel / Japanese American farmers hold picnic in Shell Beach circa-1920s

In 1928, he bought several storefronts in Japantown at Higuera and South Streets. 1931 he invested $50,000 in a hotel and more storefronts. He died in 1934 but his widow, Umematsu struggled to manage the farm and Japantown properties during the Great Depression.

On December 7, 1941, their carefully built house of cards devised to circumvent discriminatory Alien Land Laws began to collapse.

Courtesy of Shizue Seigel / “Frank: Sakuichi Tsutsumi, his wife Umematsu and children Sumiko Ann, Walter Arata and Irene Yoshiko. Sumiko and Walter died of scarlet fever less than two years later